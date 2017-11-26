Israeli Occupation forces attacks Holy Sites and detains Palestinians in the West Bank

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Among their continues violations and raids of Palestinian cities, Israeli Forces attacked Holy sites and detained children on Sunday.

The Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) arrested 6 Palestinians during raids in the West Bank,

Israeli forces detained three Palestinians al-Khader city, in Bethlehem. The two brothers, aged 19 and 25, along with another, aged 17, were detained after army forces raided and searched their family homes.

According to a statement by the army of occupation, the 3 Palestinians were arrested on suspicion of participating in clashes and throwing stones at the occupation forces and the Israeli settlers. The forces took the detainees to an unknown destination for interrogation.

In Hebron, a group of Palestinian citizens, including children were attacked by Israeli settlers near the Ibrahimi Mosque, and a 27-year-old Palestinian was wounded in the head.

In Nablus, Occupation Forces stormed Joseph’s tomb. More than 10 Israeli military vehicles, including a large military truck, stormed the city of Nablus at around 1 am and arrived at the tomb where they stayed for about an hour and a half. According to eyewitnesses, restoration work took place and equipment and other materials were brought into the compound.

This is the third time in a month that extremist Israeli settlers have stormed the holy site, where each time there happens confrontations with young Palestinians in the area as Israeli forces attack them with bullets and gas.

In Jerusalem, Some 65 Israeli settlers and three members of the Israeli occupation forces stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque, from the Mugrabi Gate, in the morning hours on Sunday, under heavy guard from the Israeli occupation forces. The settlers carried out provocative tours in the mosque and had explanations about the so-called Temple legend.