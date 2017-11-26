Israeli Forces attacks Refugee Camps and detains Red Crescent Car

PNN/ Hebron/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) attacked al-Arroub refugee camp and opened fire at the entrance of the camp north of Hebron on Sunday morning.

A number of Palestinian citizens suffocated after Israeli forces attacked them with gas bombs and another Palestinians was shot with Israeli bullets.

On the Gush Etzion junction, the occupation forces detained a Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance which had a 17-year-old wounded citizen by Israeli bullets, and they arrested the wounded person from the Red Crescent car.

Israeli forces also stormed Shu’fat refugee camp in the center of Jerusalem from the military checkpoint near the entrance to the camp.

IOF stormed Al-Isawiya town in Jerusalem and began distributing demolition notices to a farm and several facilities for Palestinian citizens under the pretext of building without a permit.