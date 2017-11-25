Israel judiciary protecting perpetrators of crimes against Palestinians’

Bethlehem/PNN/

A Palestinian human rights centre has accused the Israeli judiciary of protecting Israeli soldiers and settlers who commit crimes against Palestinians.

The Al-Mezan Centre for Human Rights explained that the Central Court in Beersheba has rejected a lawsuit filed against the Israeli army following the shelling of Nasser Abu Sa’eed house in 2010, in which his wife was killed and others were and injured.

According to a report issued by the centre yesterday, the Israeli authorities considered the incident “a combat operation, according to the first section of the Law of Damages, and therefore the state is not responsible for the damages caused”.

The centre stressed that the international community is also responsible, particularly countries who signed the Fourth Geneva Convention, under Common Article No. 1, which sets up that all signatories must respect and ensure others comply with the terms of the treaty at all times.