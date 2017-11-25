Ramallah/PNN/

On behalf of the PLO Executive Committee, Dr. Hanan Ashrawi strongly condemns the horrific act of terror in Sinai, Egypt.

“With a sense of shock and outrage, we strongly denounce today’s terrorist attack at the al-Rawda mosque in the town of Bir al-Abed in Egypt’s North Sinai province which resulted in the brutal murder of at least 235 worshipers and the injury of more than 106 others who were at their Friday prayers.

We are appalled and deeply saddened by such a horrendous crime, and we extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims and wish a speedy recover to the wounded.

We also reach out to the Egyptian people and government in sympathy and in solidarity.

We stand together against all acts of terror and senseless violence and abuse of religion, while we condemn all forces of blind hatred and exclusion, in support of democracy, inclusion and tolerance.”