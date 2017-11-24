Sources to PNN: USA-Palestinian consultations aimed ending PLO mission in Washington crisis

Bethlehem / PNN Exclusive /

Informed political and media sources said that there is a US decision to delay the implementation of the decision to close PLO mission in Washington.

The sources told PNN that US and Palestinian officials are holding quiet consultations to find creative mechanisms to end the file away from straining relations between the two sides.

According to the sources who spoke with PNN editor in chief , the US decision to postpone the implementation of the decision to close PLO mission came on the backdrop of continuing Palestinian-American consultations to find a way out of the current crisis.

The consultations led by Dr. Saeb Erekat, PLO Executive Committee Secretary and Ambassador Hossam Zomolt, head of Palestinian mission in Washington, White House and US State Department officials represent USA side.

The source said that there is a Palestinian-American desire to reach a solution to the current crisis, especially after the Palestinian Authority’s decision to stop contacts with the American side, pointing out that there is American desire to overcome the crisis as the administration seeks to present its vision for peace in the Middle East.

According to source, the Palestinian side assured to American side the need to correct the legal status of the PLO mission in the United States and not to return to the current situation, which keeps the status of the mission under the threat of renewing the license every six months hoping to change the reality of the current embassy and correct the status of the Palestinian mission in Washington.

The sources confirmed that the US administration informed the Palestinians of the need for calm and not escalation until a solution to the crisis through a legal exit.