Israeli Forces prepares to demolish 6 Palestinian-owned building in Kafr Aqab

Ayman Ramia and his wife and children from had to evacuate their apartment in Al-Matar neighborhood in Kafer Aqeb, as was the case for the families before them who left their unfinished homes in today’s rainy weather.

It is expected that the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) will start today the bombing of the neighborhood consisting of six buildings containing 138 apartments, where a large military reinforcements from the occupation forces came to the vicinity of the neigbourhood.

The Israeli municipality in Jerusalem has developed a plan to blow up a residential neighborhood of 6 buildings in the town of Kafr Aqab in occupied Jerusalem, in order to push the Palestinian population to minimum and make them leave, according to the Israeli Radio.

According to the plan, the demolition of a residential neighborhood in Kafr Aqab, on the other side of The Apartheid Wall and expansion of the Qalandia refugee camp, under the pretext of construction without permits. The plan was formulated in recent months and was kept unpublished and reserved with strict confidentiality due to concerns from officials involved.

The plan, which was carried out under the supervision of the Israeli mayor of Nir Barkat, included the bombing and destruction of 6 buildings and residential buildings, each of which has at least six or seven floors. According to the plan’s orders, the security services of the army, the Israeli police intended to use explosives that would cause the explosion and the collapse of all buildings.

“The demolition of illegal buildings will enable the Jerusalem Municipality to build a major road that will facilitate the movement of tens of thousands of residents every day. The road is necessary and imperative and also guarantees the interest of all the residents of Kafr Aqeb,” the municipality said.

