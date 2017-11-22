Israeli Bulldozers demolish two houses in Jerusalem

PNN/Jerusalem/

The Israeli occupation municipality in Jerusalem demolished two houses in Issawiya town and Shu’fat neighborhoodin Jerusalem on Wednesday.

Israeli occupation bulldozers demolished the houses of Sharif Muhaisin in Issawiya and Mohammed Jamal Abu Khudair in Shu’fat neighborhood.

Two days ago Issawiya residents held a protest at the entrance of their neighborhood to protest Israeli escalation in home demolition, according to WAFA.

As part of the Israeli policy to maintain a minimum number of Palestinian residents in Jerusalem they make it almost impossible to get a building permit from the Israeli municipality. Consequently Israel works on increasing the number of Jews in the city by building thousands of illegal settler units.

