The General Commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces calls for readiness to face Israel

PNN/Bethlehem/

The General Commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces General Joseph Aoun called on the military to be fully ready on the southern border to face the Israeli Occupation threats and violations and resolutely address any attempt to exploit the current circumstances in order to provoke sedition.

He said on a tweet by the military on Tuesday, “I call for constant vigilance on the good implementation of the UN resolution 1701 in coordination and cooperation with the United Nations forces in Lebanon, in order to maintain stability,”

According to Haartez, An Israeli official called it “nonsense” the possibility of an Israeli aggression along the border with Lebanon.

Lebanese worry there might be a new attack on the country especially with the current threats from the Israeli occupation leaders against Hezbollah.

TO support independent Palestinian News, please SHARE or DONATE to our support PNN campaign:

https://www.gofundme.com/PalestineNewsNetwork