Palestinian national dialogue sessions commence today in Cairo

PNN/ Cairo/

The three-day national dialogue between Palestinian political fractions are to be held in Cairo Tuesday to assess the steps taken to achieve the national reconciliation.

A delegation of Palestinian factions arrived in the Egyptian capital Cairo on Monday for the dialogue sessions scheduled for today.

The national dialogue will review what the parties of the Palestinian national reconciliation Fatah and Hamas have achieved so far in empowering the government in the Gaza Strip as well as the 2011 reconciliation agreement, which includes holding presidential and legislative elections, security control in Gaza, reforming the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), government formation and reconciling families who lost loved ones when Hamas took over power in Gaza in 2007.

Prime Minister Rami al-Hamdallah called for resolving all the outstanding issues, especially the security file. He said on Facebook: “I wish the Palestinian factions that meet today in Cairo will successfully solve the files, especially the security file, so that the government can carry out all its tasks, and provide more services to our people in Gaza and alleviate their suffering.”

He added, “With determination and will we will involve all the differences and overcome the obstacles to maintain unity and the immunity of our political system and the rise of the Gaza Strip.”