PA freeze meetings with US officials in response to US decision to close PLO mission

PNN/ Washington/

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has canceled meetings with US officials at various levels in response to a decision by the US State Department not to renew the license of the office of the Palestinian diplomatic representation mission in the United States.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki said the PA froze meetings with US officials following the Trump administration and the US State Department’s decision not to renew the license of the Palestinian diplomatic mission in Washington as a first step to close the PLO’s representative office in Washington, according to the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahhronoth

The US has announced on Friday that it would not renew the PLO Washington office permit. The State Department said that “certain statements made by Palestinian leaders” about the International Criminal Court’s charges against Israeli nationals are the reason behind the non-renewal.

