Israeli settlers storm Joseph’s Tomb and clash with Palestinians in Nablus

PNN/ Nablus/

Hundreds of Israeli settlers stormed Joseph’s Tomb in the northern West Bank town of Nablus on Tuesday under claims of coming to perform their religious Talmudic rituals.

Eyewitnesses reported that the Israeli occupation brought a military bulldozer to the scene as they broke into the eastern area of ​​the city cordoned off the area and spread in the streets surrounding the tomb to allow the settlers free access to the tomb.

The Occupation forces invaded the city after three settlers entered Nablus in violation of the military order prohibiting Israelis from entering Area A which is an area controlled by the Palestinian Authority (PA).

Confrontations broke out between Israeli soldiers and dozens of Palestinians in the vicinity of Joseph’s Tomb, during which a number of young Palestinians suffocated by Israeli soldiers firing dozens of tear gas, sound bombs and rubber coated bullets at them. The protesters threw rocks and fire bombs at the soldiers.

According to Red Crescent sources, two Palestinians were injured during clashes and there are several cases of teargas inhalation. One of the injured was hit by a live bullet in the leg and was taken to hospital in the city while the other was hit by several rubber bullets and was treated on the spot.

The Israeli settlers claim that the tomb of Joseph is a sacred which ha sthe bones of prophet Joseph inside, but archaeologists confirm that the tomb does not exceed the age of a few centuries, likely to be the place for a Muslim Sheikh named Yusuf Dwikat.