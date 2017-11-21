Israel confiscates Private owned Palestinian land for settlement expansion

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The legal advisor to the Israeli occupation government has approved the expropriation of a land that is a private property in the West Bank in order to use them for settlement expansion.

Israel said it is attempting to legalize the expropriation of some 45 dunams of privately owned Palestinian land that is located in boundaries with the the illegal West Bank settlement of Ofra north of Ramallah and they announced it was initially seized by mistake, according to Haartez.

Israeli occupation is trying to legalize seizing this land and had declared confiscating it.

TO support independent Palestinian News, please SHARE or DONATE to our support PNN campaign:

https://www.gofundme.com/PalestineNewsNetwork