Israel arrests 19 Palestinians including 6 Fatah activists taken for interrogation

The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) launched a large-scale arrest campaign at dawn on Tuesday arresting 19 people most of them in Jerusalem and targeted girls and leaders from Jerusalem.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) said that the occupation arrested 13 Palestinians from Jerusalem.

According to an attorney with the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society, Mufeed al-Haj, Israeli police is also interrogating six Fatah activists, including one woman, from East Jerusalem detained in earlier raids at their homes for their alleged activity in the occupied city

He said that the six detained include Hatem Abdul Qadder, one of the top Fatah officials, Issam Khatib, director of the population census office, Abdul Mutaleb Abu Sbeih, Arafat Mustafa, Musab Abbas and Aseel Hassouneh. Al-Haj said the detainees are being interrogated about Fatah and Palestinian Authority activity in East Jerusalem, according to WAFA News Agency.

The occupation forces also arrested three Palestinians including one who is a freed prisoner from Nablus one of them is 19 and the other is 29.

While another two were arrested from Bethlehem, and another from the Jalazone refugee camp in Ramallah.

