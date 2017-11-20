Israeli Occupation prepares to demolish six buildings in Kafr Aqab

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli occupation forces with a group of engineers stormed Al-Matar Neighborhood in Kafr Aqab, north of occupied Jerusalem, and took measurements of six buildings in preparation for their demolition.

Local sources said that the explosive engineers accompanied by Israeli police, surrounded six buildings threatened with demolition, took their measurements, and carried out a reconnaissance in the area before leaving the place.

The residents were given eviction orders in September and then 10 days ago a decision by the Israeli High Court authorized the Israeli municipality to demolish the buildings within a month starting from mid-November to next month.

They pointed out that the staff of the occupation municipality handed the families living in the buildings warnings to evacuate their homes, five days ago.

It is noteworthy that there are dozens of families are currently living in two of the buildings, and the rest of the buildings are under construction.

