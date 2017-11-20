Israeli Minster, Steinitz reveals Israel secret contacts with Saudi Arabia

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israel’s Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz revealed that Israel has secret contacts with Saudi Arabia and many other Muslim and Arab countries especially with their shared concerns from Iran.

Steinitz, a member of Netanyahu’s security cabinet, did not characterize the contacts or give details when asked why Israel was “hiding its ties” with Saudi Arabia, He replied: ”We have ties that are indeed partly covert with many Muslim and Arab countries, and usually we are not the party who is ashamed, according to Reuters.

When asked about “Israel’s interest in establishing relations with a state that does not have a parliament, does not contain opposition, and the king is appointed by the ruling family” He said that, “This is not our way. We prefer democracy.” !

He also added that Saudi Arabia is recently undergoing a process of moderation, escalating its stance against Iran, Hezbollah and terrorism, Saudi Arabia is our partner in the face of the Iranian threat.”

He revealed that “the diplomatic efforts by Israel with the US administration and the United Nations to reconsider the nuclear agreement with Iran is happening through contacts with the Saudi authorities and through their help.”

