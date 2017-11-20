Abbas will send Majid Faraj to resolve the crisis with the US

PNN/ Bethlehem/

President Mahmoud Abbas will send the head of the General Intelligence Service, General Manger, Majid Faraj to the United States to resolve the escalating crisis with the US State Department following their decision to close the office of the Representative office of Palestine in Washington within 90 days, according to a senior diplomatic source.

The Palestinian president will soon send a diplomatic delegation headed by Major General Faraj to discuss with US officials finding mechanisms to resolve the crisis.

This news comes after the growing anger among the leaders of the Palestianin Authority (PA) on the US position, where senior Palestinian leaders are demanding the Palestinian president to make a clear response to the US decision.

