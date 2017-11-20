21 Palestinians detained in Israeli Forces overnight raids

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) continued their overnight raids and arrests at dawn on Monday and detained 21 Palestinians from different cities West Bank.

In Bethlehem, the Israeli occupation forces arrested a Palestinian man, after storming Al-Saf Street in the city.

Israeli forces stormed Jayyus town, east of Qalqilya and arrested two Palestinians. On Sunday evening, Israeli forces arrested two young men from Yabed village, south of Jenin.

They also stormed al-Issawiya village in occupied Jerusalem and arrested two young men.

The occupation forces arrested another after a raiding his house in the town of Sa’ir, north of Hebron.

According to local sources, the occupation forces stormed the village of Bil’in west of Ramallah and arrested both Abdullah, Mohammed and Ahmad Abu Rahma.

Abdullah Abu Rahmeh is an internationally recognized non- violence peace activist and coordinator of the Bil’in popular committee against the wall and settlements.

They also raided a number of houses in the town of Hizma, north of occupied Jerusalem, after storming the town.

