PNN Video : Community tourism is one of Palestinian efforts to develop tourism

Masar Ibrahim al khalil organized for a group of journalists (Palestinians and internationals working in Palestine), in the presence of Ms. Rula Maayah, the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, a hiking trip within the Thruhike, aiming at promoting Palestinian tourism especially hiking tours.

The hike went through the Bedouin communities of Al-Rashiydah in the east of Bethlehem . starting from from Tuqu’ through Wadi Jihar to Reshayda village.

The journalist and the participant walked a wonderful desert hike through the Jerusalem Wilderness, descending into the spectacular Wadi Jihar, a deep limestone canyon that winds down into the desert.

Palestinian Minister of Tourism, Rula Maayah participated in this hike with the journalists said that we hope that this program helps in the flourishing of Palestinian tourism. she expressed her hope that Palestinian tourism in general will develop with the end of occupation.

Maayah told PNN that community based truism is very important for truism sector in Palestine because it will give tourist from all over the world to know more about Palestinians to know more about our aria about our cutler adding that the tourist will see many places that would not have the opportunity to see is the come as Christian pilgrims.

The Minister of Tourism said that its very important that tourist meet with Palestinians meet with the villagers , Bedouins communities expressing that this kind of tourism had excellent chances of success.

The Director of Masar Ibrahim, George Rishmawi talked about the Economical, political and social dimensions for the Bedouin families which the program visits. He also talked how beneficial is this program for Palestinian Youth and he talked about his hopes for the Masar in the future.

Rishmawi added that there is very important things behind community based truism first that we as Palestinians have a story had not been told and Palestinians love to tell their story and they like to talk to the internationals visiting them about our life under occupations our life our coulter our food and that’s very important issue.

The second good issue according Rishmawi is that this community based truism provides source of income for so many marginalized communities that tourism arrive to them for the first time.

George Jakaman tour guide from Bethlehem and working with Masar Ibrahim told PNN that one of the important things in community based truism is that it open the way to tourist to come meet Palestinians visit there house and know how they are living

One of the hosts for the hikers Abu Ismail who have been a host for hikers for 9 years talked about the way the program helped the economy by providing job approtuntues for people working with him.

Abu Ismail added that he is working with Masar Ibrahim now since many years and he managed to start several touristic trails most important on is the trails from the From the desert to the Dead Sea where participant can see the sun set or sun raise and we provide our guest with good traditional food.

Participants in the program said that the program helped introducing them to the diversity of Palestinian life through the different lifestyles people have and also the environmental diversity which they experienced closely by walking from one place to the other.

Jordi one of the participant from Spain told PNN that it was very it was very interesting geographically sections because its located between west and east in terms’ of cultures and you don’t know if you can find the dynamic in any place in the world adding that many interesting thinks happening in the world and its very nice to be in Palestine and its desert I’m advising everyone to come.

Another American participant in the trails said that being in the desert meeting villagers , Bedouins communities made me see different life style and it was very important for her to see each one of them adding that it was a unique experience for her.

Masar Ibrahim Al-Khalil is a long distance cultural walking route in Palestine. The trail is 330 km long and extends from the village of Rummana northwest of Jenin to Beit Mirsim southwest of Al-Haram al-Ibrahimi (Ibrahimi Mosque) in Hebron.

The trail passes through 53 cities and villages where hikers, walkers and travelers can experience the legendary Palestinian hospitality.

For more information visit: www.masaribrahim.ps #ThruMasar is a special biannual (March and November) event on the Masar Ibrahim al-Khalil that offers hikers the experience of crossing the full length (330 km) of the trail in 21days in a row.

The event is organized by the Masar Ibrahim al-Khalil organization and Siraj, Center for the Holy Land Studies in partnership with their media partner Palestine News Net Work (PNN).

