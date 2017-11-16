Israeli Occupation Forces arrests 30 Palestinians This Morning

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) launched large raids and arrested 30 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Thursday morning.

The Occupation Forces claimed the confiscation of a number of weapons during a raid in Nablus.

Local sources said that the detainees included a member of the student council of An-Najah University, and another three students.

In Bethlehem, the Israeli forces arrested two young men while another was arrested at a military checkpoint near his town of Jaba in the Jenin.

In Dora in Hebron, a young Palestinian was arrested and IOF stormed Rantis town and Qalandia refugee camp.

They raided another house and stayed in it for more than two and a half hours, during which they searched the house and tampered with its contents. The family demands that their son who was arrested be handed over.

