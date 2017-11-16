Israeli Bulldozers demolish Al-Araqeeb village for the 121st times

PNN/ Bethlehem

The Israeli Occupation Forces demolished the unrecognized village of Al-Araqeeb in Al-Naqab for the 121st time.

Activist, Salim al-Araqib, said that “The Occupation’s bulldozers, with dozens of police vehicles and special forces,stormed the village this morning and emptied the houses and demolished them completely.”

The Occupation Forces provoked the villagers who tried to stop the demolition of their houses.

Al-Araqeeb is one of 42 Palestinian villages in Al-Naqab that the occupation’s government classifies as unrecognized. A plan is carried out against the residents of the village, aiming at confiscating their lands and taking over them for Israeli settlement projects.

