Israeli Bulldozers demolish another Palestinian Building in Jerusalem

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) invaded Al-Tur in Jerusalem on Sunday morning and launched a large-scale arrest campaign targeting 12 Palestinians, they also demolished a Palestinian house in Al-Issawiya village in occupied Jerusalem.

This is another residential building which IOF has demolished. The building was under construction and it was demolished under the pretext of building without a permit.

Local sources reported that an Israeli military force stormed al-Issawiya and surrounded the residential building belonging to a Palestinian citizen and proceeded to demolish it without warning.

He was surprised when a neighbor called him and told him of the demolition of his building. Upon his arrival in the village, the occupation forces refused to allow him access to the place, until the demolition was completed.

He said that he received a building violation several months ago, and his lawyer managed to extend the demolition order until today, but the Jerusalem municipality’s bulldozers demolished the building without giving him an opportunity to issue a decision by the Israeli court to stop the demolition.

The owner of the building built it about a year ago. It is two and a half floors, and ​​350 square meters.

