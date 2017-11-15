Israel deploys anti-rocket Iron Dome in Gush Dan settlement bloc

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Israeli Occupation Forces have taken new security measures in preparation of any escalation in the situation with the Islamic Jihad movement. Israel is expecting the the Islamic Jihad will avenge Israel’s bombing of a tunnel in Gaza two weeks ago where 12 militants of Islamic Jihad and Hamas were killed, according to Haartez.

These measures included the deployment of anti-rocket Iron Dome batteries in Gush Dan settlement bloc but not the calling up of reservists. The Israeli army has also decided to close three tourist areas close to the border fence, in order to prevent the possibility of snipers coming from the Strip.

After Israeli Forces had allowed farmers to work in the fields close to the fence, They changed the regulations, allowing each farmer to work individually according to a schedule and in places where they were allowed to enter.

It is estimated that if the Islamic Jihad does not succeed in carrying out an attack from the West Bank, it may attack from within the Strip.

The expectation is that the Islamic Jihad Movement wants to show that it will respond to the tunnel bombing, but in a way that will not disturb Hamas in the reconciliation process with the PA.

The decision to deploy the iron dome also stems from Israel’s willingness to prepare for a further escalation if Israel decides to act exceptionally in response to any Islamic Jihad retaliation.

This is the first time such measures were taken since the 2014 Gaza war ended.