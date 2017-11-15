147 Israeli settlers and students storm Al-aqsa Mosque under IOF protection

PNN/ Jerusalem/

A group of Jewish settlers and Jewish students stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque from the Mughrabi Gate with heavy security protection from the Israeli Occupation Forces.

At 10:30 am, the Israeli occupation police closed the Mughrabi Gate, after providing full protection to the intruders, who started entering through the same gate and left from Bab Al-Silsila

According to the Islamic Waqf Department in occupied Jerusalem, 107 Israeli settlers and 40 Jewish students stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque in the morning, and conducted provocative tours in the holy sites’s courtyards.

They explained that the settlers received during the intrusion explanations about the alleged “structure” and its features. Around 2576 foreign tourists also broke into the Mosque.

These incursions usually involves attempts to perform Talmudic prayers and rituals in al-Aqsa courtyard, especially in the eastern part of it, but the guards of the mosque prevent them from doing so.

The Israeli occupation police stationed at the doors and continued to harass Muslim worshipers as they enter al-Aqsa Mosque, checking their personal identities, and holding some of them at the doors.

Despite the occupation, dozens of Palestinians from Jerusalem and other Palestinian cities came to the mosque since the morning, distributed to the circles of and reading and discussing the Holy Quran, and resisted the ongoing interactions of extremists.

On Friday and Saturday, Al-Aqsa Mosque is subjected to a series of extremist intrusions during the morning and afternoon periods in an attempt to impose the temporal and spatial division plan of the mosque.

