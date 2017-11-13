Israel plans on demolishing 6 Palestinian owned buildings and a mosque

PNN/ Bethlehem/

“There is a secret Israeli plan to demolish six residential towers in Kafr Aqeb in Jerusalem located outside the Separation Wall and hundreds of residents of the area will be evacuated from their homes,” According to the Israeli TV Channel Kan.

The Israeli authorities intend to demolish a whole neighborhood in Kafr Aqeb, north of Jerusalem, where Palestinians who carry blue identity cards live, meaning they have Israeli citizenship.

The channel confirmed that the demolition will be complete and the targeted buildings, each of which is 7 floors. Adding that there are expected implications following the demolishing.

This is the largest demolition against Palestinians. The idea of the demolition is by the mayor of Jerusalem, Nir Barkat.

The channel pointed out that the demolition will happen by blowing up the buildings using large explosive materials and a mosque in the area will be demolished as well.

The municipality argues that the demolition came under the pretext of building without a permit.

