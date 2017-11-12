Palestinian forced under Israeli pressure to demolish his own house

PNN/Jerusalem/

A Palestinian demolished parts of his own house in Al Bustan neighborhood in Silwan town, south of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, under pressure from the Israeli Municipality in Jerusalem, which threatened to demolish it and make him pay all the costs involved which are very high.

The house of Dweik is 80 meters long and the municipality has notified him of demolishing 60 meters of land under the pretext that it was built without a permit, and that he will have to pay for the demolition costs unless he demolishes it himself.

According to Wafa News Agency, Palestinians are forced to build on their property in East Jerusalem without permits because the Israeli municipality does not provide them with building permits in an effort to keep the Palestinian population in the occupied city to a minimum while increasing its Jewish population through building thousands of Israeli-only housing units in dozens of illegal settlements in and around the holy city.