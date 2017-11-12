Israeli Forces arrests more Palestinian Children in over-night raids

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Israeli Occupation Forces(IOF) continued their overnight raids and arrested nine Palestinians at dawn from across the West Bank and 7 other in Jerusalem.

Israeli forces stormed Dheisheh refugee camp. a 23-years old man, and two brothers, were arrested after attacking the camp for hours. They also arrested a 20-years old young PAlestianins after storming and searching his house.

Israeli media claimed that the Israeli army found a “Carlo” weapon in Beit Awwa viallge west of Hebron.

In the Nablus, the occupation forces stormed the outskirts of the old Askar refugee camp and the popular housing section and set up a checkpoint near al-Sirafi for one hour. Witnesses say there was a new incursion into Beit Fourik town, hours after clashes broke out.

In Jerusalem Israeli occupation forces arrested five young Palestinians after storming their homes in Silwan town, south of Al Aqsa Mosque.

The young men arrested were from ages 12 to 20 and they were transferred to investigation in the West Jerusalem police station.

On Saturday evening, arrested another 15 years old boy, while he was walking in the town of Al-Tur in East Jerusalem. Another young man was arrested at a military checkpoint near the entrance to Shu’fat refugee camp.

Al-Tur witnessed violent clashes with the Israeli occupation forces.

Israeli occupation forces also arrested a child from Al-Azza refugee camp, north of Bethlehem.

A security source told PNN correspondent that the Israeli occupation forces arrested an 11 years old child while returning from his school.