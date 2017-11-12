Abbas meets with Emir of Kuwait and attends conference on the suffering of Palestinian Children

PNN/ Kuwait/

President Mahmoud Abbas met with Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, at the Bayan Palace in Kuwait. They discussed the latest Palestinian political developments and the developments in and the Middle East in general.

Senior Palestinian and Kuwaiti officials, including the Prime Minister of Kuwait, Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah, Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Riyad al-Malki, and Palestinian presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudainah attended the meeting. According to WAFA news.

Abbas also met with the Prime Minister of Kuwait, Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah, and head of the Kuwaiti Umma Council, Marzouk al-Ghanem in two other meetings on the sideline of the International conference on the suffering of Palestinian children under Israeli occupation. The conference highlighted Palestinians children suffering and the role of the international community in protecting them.

In the conference President Abbas gave a speech in which he emphasized that supporting developmental projects will enhance the lives of children and their families in Palestine.

Palestinian ministers, along with social affairs ministers from all Arab countries attended the conference, as well as diplomatic officials and charities from across the world including UN affiliated organisations.

This visit comes after Abbas met with the Saudi king in Riyadh in a surprising visit.