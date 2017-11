White House official: We are working to achieve peace, but we will not impose it on any party

Bethlehem/PNN/

A senior White House official said today saturday that the Trump administration continues to work with all sides to facilitate a deal between the Israelis and the Palestinians.

He said in press release that media speculation about the contours of those efforts is to be expected, but recent incorrect reporting has not been reflective of the fact that we will facilitate a deal and will not impose any deal on either party.