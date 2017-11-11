Palestinian police concludes study visit to Portugal on social media

Bethlehem/PNN/

Seven Palestinian police officers concluded today a study visit to Portugal to further enhance their capabilities on the usage of social media.

The five-day study visit to Lisbon for the public relations and media officers of the Palestinian Civil Police aimed at exploiting social media to engage with the public and to use such platforms of communications as a vehicle to contribute in solving crimes.

During the visit, the Palestinian and the Portuguese police exchanged their experience in the field of utilising social media in their day-to-day police work.

On the sideline of the study visit, the head of the delegation of the Palestinian Civil Police Col. Waddah Azamtah, met with the National Director of the Portuguese Police Luis Farinha.

The delegation also visited the Higher Institute for Police Sciences and Internal Security in Lisbon and were briefed about the courses offered by the university.

The two sides agreed to increase cooperation in order to keep up with the latest development in the field of social media.

The Portuguese police has a unique experience in building bridges with the public via using social media.