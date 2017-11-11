Israel attacks Palestinian school in Hebron with tear gas

Hebron/PNN/

Israeli forces yesterday attacked several Palestinian schools in the occupied West Bank’s southern city of Hebron.

Local sources reported that the occupation forces stormed a Palestinian school in the south of Hebron and began firing tear gas and sound bombs. The army was targeting teachers and students.

The local sources as saying that 15 Palestinian students at the city’s primary school suffered suffocation as a result of the attack.

The sources added that the Israeli forces also fired tear gas at Hebron’s Ziad Jaber School after threatening to place it under siege and storm it.

Teachers suspended classes at the Khadija School, sending students home for fear of possible attacks by occupation forces, locals said.

In preparation for the Jewish holiday season, Israel announced the closure of the Ibrahimi Mosque and the security barrier of the Old City of Hebron from this evening until Sunday morning.