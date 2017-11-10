USPCN Supporting Addameer National Tour with Sahar Francis

Bethlehem/PNN/

USPCN is supporting the U.S. tour of Sahar Francis, General Director of the Ramallah, Palestine-based Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association, a Palestinian NGO providing legal and advocacy support to Palestinian political prisoners in Israeli and Palestinian prisons.

An attorney by training, she joined the association in 1998, first as a human rights lawyer, then as head of the Legal Unit. With over 16 years of human rights experience, including human rights counseling and representation, Francis also sits on the Board of Defence for Children International (DCI) – Palestine Section.

Addameer has been a partner of USPCN for over a decade, and earlier this year, we worked closely to support the historic victory of the #DignityStrike. Sahar will talk about that and more, giving us a first hand account of the struggle of Palestinian political prisoners for human rights and freedom.

