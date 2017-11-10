Two Chilean Medical Missions Return to the West Bank

Nablus/Tulkarem/PNN/

This week, The Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF) is hosting two volunteer medical delegations coming from Chile, in coordination with the Palestinian Ministry of Health to carry out two volunteer humanitarian missions in Nablus and Tulkarem hospitals, as part of the PCRF’s ongoing effort to improve the health system in Palestine.

Three volunteer doctors from Chile are providing expert orthopedic care for patients at Rafidia Hospital in the town of Nablus. The team has volunteered for the PCRF in the past and includes surgeons Dr. Lautaro Campos and Dr. Mauricio Vergara and anesthesiologist Dr. Karen Marquez.

In Tulkarem, a three-member team from Chile are providing free dental surgery for special needs children in Thabet Thabet Governmental Hospital. The team includes dental surgeons Dr. Macarena Morales Hamamé and Dr. Maria Soledad Hamame Diban and anesthesiologist Dr. Manuel Alejandro Cid Nova.

The PCRF is a non-political, non-profit NGO with 25 years experience in providing children free medical care all over the Middle East, regardless of their religion or nationality. Please visit us at www.pcrf.net for more information.

