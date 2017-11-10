Ritaj Successfully Completes First Resource Mobilization Training Course in Ramallah and Bethlehem

(Ramallah & Bethlehem/PNN/

Ritaj Managerial Solutions successfully completed its first international training course in Resource Mobilization: Fundraising and Proposal Writing in concurrent training courses in Ramallah and Bethlehem.

Over 50 trainees spent four consecutive days in intense, full-day training with the international trainers from MzN International, Christian Meyer zu Natrup from Hamburg, Germany and John Demeza from London, UK.

The training was supported by a dynamic, digital learning platform which allowed for trainees to tap a wealth of related documentation on the topics being discussed. Additionally, the trainees were able to perform their training exercises in English or Arabic and get structured feedback from the MZN International support office in Hamburg, Germany. Ritaj provided for consecutive English to Arabic interpretation in the training room as well.

Managing Director of MzN International, Christian Meyer zu Natrup, noted upon completion of the training that, “Working with Ritaj on this important training was an exciting experience we look forward to repeating. The training cohorts in both Bethlehem and Ramallah were top-notch professionals who I’m sure will take what was learned back to their workplaces. Working to increase Palestine’s civil society capacity is a huge motivation for me personally and MzN as a company. We look forward to the next training in Palestine with Ritaj.”

The Resource Mobilization: Fundraising and Proposal Writing covered topics such as: finding and evaluating new funding opportunities, donor mapping and recognizing and aligning with donor policy, effective writing techniques, proposal writing dos and don’ts, developing consortia, and

engaging and networking with donors among others.

In addition to the classroom training, trainees were given free 14-day access to a leading international database of donors and grants, as well as post-training access to over 70 international proposal writers who may be approached for fielding any specific questions trainees may face in their work.

Ms. Nisreen Musleh, Managing Director of Ritaj Managerial Solutions, said “This international training was a concrete contribution to building strategic capacity of our civil society organizations to advance our collective sustainability. This international training in Palestine comes on the heels of Ritaj’s recent international training on Risk Management which was successfully held in Alanya, Turkey in September. We look forward to working with MzN to introduce new trainings for the NGO sector, which is a key sector in Palestine, as well as continuing to provide regional trainings in 2018.”

Photos of the training may be found at www.ritajms.com.