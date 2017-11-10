US Consul General in Jerusalem visits Founoun Arts of Carved Stone company in Bethlehem

Bethlehem/PNN/

US Consul General in Jerusalem, Donald Blum, and a delegation from the US Consulate in Jerusalem and the US Agency for Development (USAID) visited Founoun Arts of Carved Stone Company headquarters in Bethlehem Industrial Zone.

The Consul General was received by Founoun Company Chief Executive Officer Najeeb Nasser, Gress Qara’a General Manager of the company and Munir Nasser, Operations Manager.

The company’s management held a meeting with the US consul and his accompanying delegation during which they give detailed explanation about there company, its work and achievements was presented.

Founoun Arts of Carved Stone company is considered one of the leading companies in the field of stone industry with high quality techniques, making it the leading companies in this field.

Company Chief Executive Officer Najib Nasser welcomed the American Consul General and his accompanying delegation, expressing the hope that the visit will contribute to the strengthening of the Palestinian-American economic cooperation in the field of stone industry, adding that the company is characterized by services and artistic sculptures that have become the focus of attention in many countries of the world.

Nasser explained the history of the company and its branches, stressing the importance of the stone industry in Palestine and the stages of industry to the extent today’s advanced industry uses the latest technology that made the Palestinian art works carried out by the company of the sculptures competition in the global market where the company exports to several countries in the world.

For his part, Gerees Qara’a General Manager of Founoun company thanked the American Consul General and the delegation accompanying him for their interest and keenness to communicate with the Palestinians, especially in the field of economy, adding that this reflects his keenness to create and develop US-Palestinian relations.

During the visit, the US consul toured company facilities where he was briefed on the modern sections and techniques used in stone carving based on CNC programs.

Founoun Arts of Carved Stone company has recently won numerous international and Palestinian awards Including the best Palestinian exporting company for 2016, Palestinian Trade Center Award, second prize at the Middle East Stone Exhibition held in Dubai in 2015.

