Israeli Forces arrests 13 Palestinians after raids in different West Bank areas

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) continued their raids and arrests in different villages and cities of the West Bank and arrested 13 Palestinians.

A Hamas leader in the West Bank, Sheikh Bajas Nakhla, was arrested after IOF raided his home in Jalazoun refugee camp. He also launched raids and arrests in other parts of the West Bank.

Nakhla is a prominent Hamas leader in the occupied West Bank. He has been detained in Israeli jails several times, during which he spent more than 18 years, including 10 years in administrative detention.

A large force of occupation, estimated at approximately 20 jeeps and army carriers, stormed Qalqiliya.

Israeli army arrested six Palestinians in Ramallah district, three from Hebron, and one from each of Bethlehem and Nablus.

In East Jerusalem, Israeli police and intelligence arrested two Palestinian minors from the Old City of East Jerusalem. They also handed summons for other Palestinians to appear for interrogation.