Netanyahu to build bypass roads for 200 million NIS to protect illegal West Bank settlers

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pledges to support a plan to build new bypass roads and deploy new measures to “strengthen protection” for the Israeli settlers in the West Bank for 200 million NIS.

This came after arguments in the Knesset’s Finance Committee meeting in the presence of Netanyahu, who was strongly criticized from families whose sons were killed in the streets of the West Bank.

They demanded “strengthening their protection by creating bypass roads” away from the centers of Palestinian towns.

Israeli settlers are demanding the installation of more mobile phone antennas in the West Bank Areas.

Among the roads planned to be built one is in Huwara town south of Nablus, in order to avoid the passage of Israeli settlers from the center of the town of Huwara, as that area witnesses continuous clashes with Illegal Israeli settlers.

More than 800,000 illegal Israeli settlers are in the West Bank amid an unprecedented escalation in Israeli settlement expansion in recent years.

TO support independent Palestinian News, please SHARE or DONATE to our support PNN campaign:

https://www.gofundme.com/PalestineNewsNetwork