IOF demolish two building for Palestinians under the pretext of having no permit

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) demolished two buildings belonging to Palestinians in al-Jiftlik village in the Jordan Valley in the West Bank under the pretext they were built without a permit.

Owner of one of the buildings, told the Official News Agency WAFA that he had requested an Israeli construction permit two years ago but his request was rejected.

He said he received an order last month to appear at the Israeli military office but that did not result in getting the building permit and was surprised when a bulldozer and forces came this morning to demolish his building.

The second building belonged to another Palestinian resident of the same village whose building was demolished for the same reason, according to WAFA