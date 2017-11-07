IOF conducts violent raids and arrests 15 Palestinians

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) arrested 15 Palestinians in different parts of towns, villages and refugee camp in the West Bank. Palestinians were arrested on Tuesday morning, under the pretext that they were wanted. This is part of Israeli Forces continuous violent attacks against Palestinians.

Israeli sources claimed that the occupation forces were able to confiscate weapons in several places of the raided areas. They also claimed that they confiscated a pistol in the Tulkarm area and another homemade weapons in Al-Eizariya town in East Jerusalem and Kafr Dan village in Jenin.

Forces detained a Palestinian during a raid that sparked clashes into Doha, west of in Bethlehem.

In Hebron, forces detained a Palestinian after forcing him out of his vehicle in Hebron neighborhood of Jabal Jawhar.

They also conducted similar raids into Hebron-district towns of Dahriyeh, Deir Samet, Beit Awwa, Shyoukh, Sair as well as Arroub refugee camp, where they thoroughly searched a number of homes and briefly detained a former prisoner and an undergraduate student, according to the Official News Agency WAFA.

