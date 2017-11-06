PNN:Mike Bens will pay an official visit to the Palestinian territories next month

US Vice President Mike Bens will pay an official visit to the Palestinian territories next month to visit Bethlehem, senior Palestinian sources said.

The sources told Palestine News Net Work PNN that US Vice President Mike Bens will pay an official visit to the Palestinian territories where he will visit Bethlehem on December 18 or 19, where he is expected to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and other Palestinian officials.

Palestinian News Network (PNN) reported that the arrangements for the visit of the US Vice President have already begun.

A delegation from the US administration will arrive in the Palestinian territories and Israel in the next few days for the various visit arrangements.

According to PNN sources the American Vice President will also visit the Church of the Nativity to perform special prayers.

American Vice President is considered a religious figure, as well as meeting with Palestinian Christian personalities following his visit to the Church.

The visit is part of the visit to the reality of minorities not only in Palestine but also in several middle east countries the sources said .

According to US sources, the visit confirmed and will discuss number of issues, the political situation and US efforts to launch the negotiations, adding that the visit also comes with a mandate from US President Donald Trump to his deputy to learn about the situation of minorities in the Middle East, especially Christian minorities and their conditions after all changes in the Middle East.

A few weeks ago Israeli and American sources said that the US administration, which has conducted numerous meetings by its envoys to the region, will announce President Trump’s initiative to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict through a so-called “Century Deal” in December, the sources said.

the initiative is expected to include a regional peace and not Israeli Palestinian deal.

