Israeli Occupation forces conduct large-scale raids in West Bank areas

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation forces (IOF) conducted large-scale raids in several West Bank areas and arrested 19 Palestinians.

IOF stormed several areas in Bethlehem, Aida Refugee camp and Taqu’a town, east of Bethlehem.

Israeli Forces also raided a family house in al-Shuyukh town in Hebron and arrested a man and his wife and her brother. According to Local sources the Israeli forces confiscated money and telephones from their house.

A large force of the occupation army stormed the areas in Al-khader city and began raiding homes and land amid intense security.

They also stormed a house in Tulkarem and arrested a young Palestinian.

In Qalqilya, Israeli soldiers stormed the town of ‘Azzun and deployed forces in several lanes.

The Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a statement that Israeli soldiers stormed the cities of Bethlehem, Qalqilya,Tulkarem, Hebron, Ramallah and Jenin and arrested 19 citizens.

