The Illegal Settlement of Gilo in East Jerusalem. Source PressTV

Israel is to issue permits for building 292 settlement units

4 hours ago National News 386 Views

PNN/ Jerusalem/

The Jerusalem Planning and Building Committee is to issue permits for constructing 292 new settlement units on Wednesday, according to Kan 11 Hebrew TV.

The new units will be built in settlements outside the Green Line, like the illegal Gilo and Romat Shlmo settlements. Reportedly, it is part of the plan to build thousands of units to increase their number  in different illegal settlements.

 

