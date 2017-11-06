Abbas is visiting Saudi Arabia to discuss recent international and Palestinian developments

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will arrive at Saudi Arabia on Monday, where he will meet with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. He will go to Saudi after leaving Sharm el-Sheikh and meeting with Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi

A source close to Abbas told Haaretz that “The visit was not planned but after being in touch yesterday, it was decided that Abbas would make a quick visit to Saudi Arabia.”

The Palestinian ambassador in Riyadh, Bassam al-Agha, told Voice of Palestine Radio that the latest Palestinian and international matters will be discussed.

The issues they are expected to discuss include Trump’s senior advisor, Jared Kushner and U.S envoy to the middle east, Jason Greenblatt’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia. In addition to economic assistance to the PA and the post reconciliation developments as well.

Saudi Arabia will surely tackle Iran’s relations with Palestinians, particularly in light of senior Hamas officials’ recent trip to Iran.

King Salman met former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri.

Hariri then announced his resignation on Saturday from Riyadh saying he believed there was an assassination plot against him and accusing Iran and Hezbollah of sowing strife in the Arab world.

