Saudi Arabia new anti-corruption committee arrests 11 princes

PNN/Bethlehem/

Saudi Arabia anti-corruption committee detained 11 princes, four sitting ministers and the billionaire, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal.

Three ministers were removed from their positions and tens of former ministers were detained. The three men removed from their posts were Economy and Planning Minister Adel bin Mohammed Faqih, National Guard Minister Prince Miteb bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz and Naval Forces Commander Admiral Abdullah bin Sultan bin Mohammed Al-Sultan, according to Saudi TV.

The royal decree said the committee was needed “due to the propensity of some people for abuse, putting their personal interest above public interest, and stealing public funds” and will “trace and combat corruption at all levels.”