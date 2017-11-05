Video : Masar Ibrahim al Khalil launches the Thru-Hike program

Bethlehem/PNN/

Masar Ibrahim Al-Khalil launched a new hiking trip which includes introducing the participants to Palestinian nature and environment, as well as many historical sites.

The participants have the chance to visit houses of Palestinian families and learn about their life and culture through this journey which began on Saturday and continues for twenty-one days from the north to the West Bank .

Executive Director of Masar Ibrahim, George Rishmawi, said the hike started in the Rummaneh village in Jenin, north of the West Bank within the program of walking non-stop known known as the Thru-HIKE. It includes a walking for 330 kilometers to the village of Beit Marsam in Hebron in the south of the West Bank, where participants will pass in about fifty-three villages and cities.

He added that everyone, women and men, young and old, can participate in the experience of walking in the beautiful and diverse nature of Palestine, where everyone can enjoy the beauty of nature and the experience of meeting people from the Palestinian villages and going into their houses and eating with them.

On how to participate in the program, Rishmawi said that it is very easy through the Masar Ibrahim page on Facebook or through their website.

He called on all those wishing to participate in all regions to read the program attached below so that citizens know when the Masar will be in their area and invited them to visit the site track on Facebook to be able to register https://www.facebook.com/MasarIbrahim/

