Israeli minster announces a plan to deploy dozen of checkpoints in Jerusalem

PNN/ Jerusalem/

The Israeli Minister of Internal Security, the extremist, Gilad Erdan, prepared a security plan to prevent what he called “Palestinian attacks” in the Old City of Jerusalem.

This plan aims to intensify the security in Bab al-Amud area and in the old city, through deploying dozens of checkpoints, similar to military points in Bab al-Amud area and its surroundings to control the security situation.

Reportedly, The deployment of the Israeli forces and the border guards at those points, in addition to the deployment of 40 smart security cameras which the plan includes is to enable the Israeli police to monitor what is happening in the region.

The process of setting up these points will take place within a month, noting that it will highly affect the image of the old town, according to Israel’s Channel 10.

The Israeli occupation during the past periods has deployed dozens of surveillance cameras in the area, especially in the vicinity of Bab al-Amoud as well as a checkpoint in the area which is almost permanent where Israeli forces check the citizens’ ID cards.