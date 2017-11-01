PLO launches #MakeItRight campaign marking the “calamitous centennial” Balfour Deceleration

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Department of Culture and Information in the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO-DCI) launch #MakeItRight campaign marking the “calamitous centennial” of the Balfour Deceleration:

“As we mark the calamitous centennial of the Balfour Declaration tomorrow, we would like to remind you of the social media storm taking place today from 6pm-10pm local Palestine time (4pm-8pm UK time and 12pm-4pm EST in the US) for the #MakeItRight campaign.

The social media storm will be targeting the Twitter accounts of British Prime Minister Theresa May, Foreign Minister Boris Johnson and the Foreign & Commonwealth Office. It is our hope that individuals will tweet a demand @ these accounts with the hashtag #MakeItRight.

We look forward to you joining the social media storm, and we have attached GIFs and a video for your use in Facebook posts and tweets as well.”

