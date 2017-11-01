IOF detains and injures Palestinians in overnight-raid in the West Bank

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces(IOF) conducted multiple detentions and caused injuries in overnight raids and clashes in the West Bank.

3 Palestinians were injured in clashes in Nablus and Bethlehem, and 13 others were detained across the West Bank in numerous attacks at dawn on Wednesday.

According the the Official News Agency, WAFA, clashes broke out overnight near Joseph’s Tomb, an archaeological site in Nablus. Israeli forces, accompanied by dozens of Israeli extremist settlers conducted provocative raid to the site, causing reactions from local youths. Two Palestinians were injured with rubber coated bullets, and many others suffered from smoke inhalation, as soldiers fired live rounds and tear gas.

In a separate incident, Israeli soldiers arrested five Palestinians, and injured one, after they invaded Deheishe Refugee Camp in Bethlehem. They invaded several alleys and searched homes, while firing live rounds and tear gas as well. One man who was shot in the leg was taken to Beit Jala government hospital. Several others suffered from tear gas inhalation, and were treated by local Red Crescent medics.

Elsewhere in the West Bank, eight other Palestinians were abducted in several separate invasions, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Society.

In Qabatia, Israeli Forces in Jeeps searched and ransacked several homes before abducting three Palestinian men in their twenties. One man was taken from Qalqilia, and two from Tulkarem after their homes in ‘Allar town and Shweiki area were broken into and searched. Two men were also abducted after being stopped at a military roadblock northwest of occupied Jerusalem, accused of attempting to place an explosive near the Apartheid Wall nearby.

