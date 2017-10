PNN/ Jenin/

Israeli military bulldozers demolished four structures located inside the Apartheid Wall after claiming they were built outside village lines.

Israeli bulldozers also demolished a car repair shop in Barta’a al-Sharqiya village in Jenin in the north of the West Bank under the pretext of building without a permit.

