IOF opens fire at two sibling in a car and kills one of them

PNN/ Ramallah/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) shot at two Palestinian siblings and killed one of them.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that Mohammad Abdullah Mousa a 26years old man from the village of Deir Ballout, west of Salfit, was shot near the illegal West Bank settlement of Halamish, northwest of Ramallah. He died on his way to an Israeli hospital after soldiers opened fire at his car. His sister, Latifa, 33, was injured in the shoulder and reported in moderate condition. according to the official News Agency Wafa

The Israeli army claimed that the soldiers opened fire at the car which they called “suspicious” and claimed it was approaching them.

If in fact this was an attempted attack, the fact that a passenger was also present in the car is considered unusual, according to Haartez.

