23 Palestinians detained in overnight raids by IOF

PNN/ Bethlehem/

23 Palestinians were detained in multiple overnight raids by Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) in different area in the West Bank.

IOF detained 23 Palestinians in raids around Jerusalem, according to the official News Agency, WAFA. Soldiers and undercover Israeli police infiltrated Qalandiya refugee camp using civilian vehicles, detaining three Palestinians.

Clashed started and Israeli soldiers released tear gas, stun grenades and rubber coated steel bullets. Three Palestinians were injured, one with a rubber coated bullet to the head, and he was rushed to the Palestinian Medical Complex in Ramallah by local Red Crescent staff.

Hours later, the homes of the three detainees were invaded and searched. Amid a spate of separate incidents.

In Jerusalem three others were detained after their homes were raided in al-Tour, including a woman. Another three were also detained in al-Issawiya neighborhoods in Silwan and Shufat refugee camp. One was detained after police broke in and searched a house in Hizma, northeast Jerusalem.

Three more were taken after their family homes were stormed in Jaba’, southwest of Jenin.

TO continue reading independent Palestinian News, please SHARE or DONATE to our support PNN campaign:

https://www.gofundme.com/PalestineNewsNetwork